LULU

Consumer Sector Update for 06/02/2023: LULU, ALV, CSV, XLP, XLY

June 02, 2023 — 09:11 am EDT

Consumer stocks were higher premarket Friday as the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was up 0.04% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was recently climbing past 1%.

lululemon athletica (LULU) was gaining over 15% after it reported fiscal Q1 diluted non-GAAP earnings per share of $2.28, up from $1.48 last year. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected a normalized EPS of $1.98.

Autoliv (ALV) was climbing past 1% after saying it will launch its first motorcycle airbag in 2025, with production expected to begin in Q1 of that year.

Carriage Services (CSV) was marginally declining after it filed a registration statement for the offering of up to $350 million worth of various securities.

