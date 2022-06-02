Consumer Sector Update for 06/02/2022: XLP, XLY, HRL, CHWY, EB

Consumer stocks continued to gain in late trading on Thursday, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) advancing 1% and the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) rising 2.7%.

In company news, Hormel Foods (HRL) dropped more than 5% after the company lowered the top end of its fiscal 2022 earnings per share outlook to a range of $1.87 to $1.97 from a previous projection of $1.87 to $2.03.

Chewy (CHWY) surged more than 20% after it reported fiscal Q1 earnings late Wednesday of $0.04 per share, down from $0.09 a year earlier but beating the $0.13 per share loss estimate in a Capital IQ poll of analysts.

Eventbrite (EB) was up more than 6% after it increased its Q2 revenue guidance range to between $64 million and $66 million from $60 million to $63 million previously.

