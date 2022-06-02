Markets
XLP

Consumer Sector Update for 06/02/2022: XLP, XLY, HRL, CHWY, EB

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Consumer stocks continued to gain in late trading on Thursday, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) advancing 1% and the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) rising 2.7%.

In company news, Hormel Foods (HRL) dropped more than 5% after the company lowered the top end of its fiscal 2022 earnings per share outlook to a range of $1.87 to $1.97 from a previous projection of $1.87 to $2.03.

Chewy (CHWY) surged more than 20% after it reported fiscal Q1 earnings late Wednesday of $0.04 per share, down from $0.09 a year earlier but beating the $0.13 per share loss estimate in a Capital IQ poll of analysts.

Eventbrite (EB) was up more than 6% after it increased its Q2 revenue guidance range to between $64 million and $66 million from $60 million to $63 million previously.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

XLP XLY HRL CHWY EB

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

MTNewswires

Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

Learn More

More from MTNewswires

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular