Consumer Sector Update for 06/02/2022: XLP, XLY, CHWY, DBI, EB

Consumer stocks were gaining in midday trading Thursday, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) advancing 0.3% and the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) rising 2.5%.

In company news, Chewy (CHWY) was trading 23% higher after it reported fiscal Q1 earnings late Wednesday of $0.04 per share, down from $0.09 a year earlier but beating the $0.13 per share loss estimate in a Capital IQ poll of analysts.

Designer Brands (DBI) was marginally higher after reporting fiscal Q1 adjusted earnings of $0.48 per share, up from $0.12 a year earlier and ahead of the $0.24 analyst estimate compiled by Capital IQ, as well as raising its EPS outlook for fiscal 2022.

Eventbrite (EB) was up nearly 6% after it increased its Q2 revenue guidance range to between $64 million and $66 million from $60 million to $63 million previously.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.