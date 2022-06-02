Consumer Sector Update for 06/02/2022: CHWY, DBI, SPTN, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were climbing premarket Thursday. The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was up 0.22% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was recently advancing by 0.1%.

Chewy (CHWY) reported fiscal Q1 earnings late Wednesday of $0.04 per diluted share, down from $0.09 per share a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected a loss of $0.13 per share. Chewy shares were gaining more than 11% in premarket trading.

Designer Brands (DBI) shares were nearly 2% higher after it reported fiscal Q1 adjusted earnings of $0.48 per diluted share, up from $0.12 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.24.

SpartanNash (SPTN) shares were climbing 0.4% as it reported fiscal Q1 adjusted earnings of $0.83 per diluted share, up from $0.59 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.64.

