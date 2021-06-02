Consumer Sector Update for 06/02/2021: RLX, LE, ETSY, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were mixed pre-bell Wednesday. The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was up 0.16% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was unchanged in recent trading.

RLX Technology (RLX) was climbing past 7% as it reported Q1 non-GAAP earnings of 0.398 yuan ($0.061) per American depositary share, up from 0.018 yuan per ADS a year earlier.

Lands' End (LE) was rallying by more than 4% as it posted fiscal Q1 net earnings of $0.08 per share, compared with a loss of $0.64 per share a year ago. Analysts polled by Capital IQ had forecast an net loss forecast of $0.32 per share.

Etsy (ETSY) was slightly higher after saying it agreed to acquire Depop, a privately held UK fashion marketplace, for almost $1.63 billion, primarily in cash.

