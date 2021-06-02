Consumer Sector Update for 06/02/2021: ETSY,AMC,SKLZ,TSN

Consumer stocks were ending mixed Wednesday afternoon, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF climbing 0.3% while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF was sinking 0.6%.

In company news, Etsy (ETSY) added 7.1% after the online marketplace announced its purchase of London-based Generation Z fashion seller Depop for about $1.63 billion, subject to anti-trust reviews in the US and UK.

AMC Entertainment Holdings (AMC) surged nearly 100% after the theater chain announced the start of its Investor Connect initiative providing shareholders with exclusive promotions, including free or discounted items and invitations to special movie screenings.

Skillz (SKLZ) rose over 25% after the mobile games company said it was acquiring privately held marketing and advertising company Aarki for $150 million in cash and stock.

Tyson Foods (TSN) was fractionally higher after saying Dean Banks stepped down as CEO for personal reasons and will be succeeded by chief operating officer Donnie King, effective immediately.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.