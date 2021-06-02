Consumer Sector Update for 06/02/2021: AMC,SKLZ,TSN

Consumer stocks were mixed in Wednesday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF climbing 0.5% while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF was sinking 0.6%.

In company news, AMC Entertainment Holdings (AMC) surged nearly 105% higher after the theater chain Wednesday announced the start of its Investor Connect initiative providing shareholders with exclusive promotions, including free or discounted items and invitations to special movie screenings.

Skillz (SKLZ) rose 29% after the mobile games company said it was acquiring privately held marketing and advertising company Aarki for $150 million in cash and stock.

Tyson Foods (TSN) rose nearly 1% after saying Dean Banks has stepped down as CEO and as a board member for personal reasons and will be succeeded by chief operating officer Donnie King, effective immediately.

