Consumer Sector Update for 06/02/2020: HOG,PLNT,CBRL

Consumer stocks were mixed, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF slipping 0.3% this afternoon while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF was climbing adding 0.9% in value.

In company news, Harley-Davidson (HOG) rose 4.4% after the motorcycle company Tuesday said it will draw down $150 million from a new, $350 million, 364-day credit facility. The company said it last month also completed a pair of asset-backed securitization transactions totaling $1.25 billion and issued EUR650 million of medium-term notes due May 2023.

Planet Fitness (PLNT) climbed 7.4% after fitness center chain Tuesday said it has reopened 800 of its locations across the US and Canada and by mid-June is expecting to reopen 200 more locations temporarily closed because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The company also said overall membership levels have remained relatively stable during the health crisis although new members and cancel have increased compared with year-ago levels.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (CBRL) declined fractionally after the US restaurant chain Tuesday reported a non-GAAP net loss of $1.81 per share for its fiscal Q3 ended May 1, reversing a $2.09 per share profit during the same quarter last year and missing the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $1.23 per share adjusted loss. Total revenue declined 42% year-over-year to $432.5 million, also lagging the $436.2 million analyst mean.

