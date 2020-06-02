Consumer Sector Update for 06/02/2020: ATVI,PLNT,HOG,CBRL

Consumer stocks were ending narrowly mixed, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF slipping 0.2% this afternoon while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF was climbing adding 0.4% in value.

In company news, Activision Blizzard (ATVI) fell fractionally on Tuesday after saying it was postponing the launch of the latest versions of its "Call of Duty" franchise following widespread protests across the US over alleged police brutality. In a tweet on its Call of Duty account, the company it was moving the release dates to later dates because "it's time for those speaking up for equality, justice and change to be seen and heard."

Planet Fitness (PLNT) climbed 9.4% after fitness center chain Tuesday said it has reopened 800 of its locations across the US and Canada and by mid-June is expecting to reopen 200 more locations temporarily closed because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The company also said overall membership levels have remained relatively stable during the health crisis although new members and cancel have increased compared with year-ago levels.

Harley-Davidson (HOG) rose 4% after the motorcycle company Tuesday said it will draw down $150 million from a new, $350 million, 364-day credit facility. The company said it last month also completed a pair of asset-backed securitization transactions totaling $1.25 billion and issued EUR650 million of medium-term notes due May 2023.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (CBRL) declined fractionally after the US restaurant chain Tuesday reported a non-GAAP net loss of $1.81 per share for its fiscal Q3 ended May 1, reversing a $2.09 per share profit during the same quarter last year and missing the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $1.23 per share adjusted loss. Total revenue declined 42% year-over-year to $432.5 million, also lagging the $436.2 million analyst mean.

