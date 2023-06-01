News & Insights

Consumer Sector Update for 06/01/2023: HRL, MO, GRIL

June 01, 2023 — 02:04 pm EDT

Consumer stocks were mixed Thursday afternoon, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) down 0.2% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) rising 1.2%.

In company news, Hormel Foods (HRL) reiterated its full-year outlook, even though the food maker's fiscal Q2 results declined from a year earlier. Its shares rose 4.9%.

Altria (MO) said it has completed its acquisition of NJOY Holdings. The company said that, following the NJOY deal, it now expects 2023 adjusted diluted EPS of between $4.89 and $5.03. That compared with prior estimates for adjusted diluted EPS of $4.98 to $5.13. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expect $5.05. Altria shares rose 0.9%.

Muscle Maker (GRIL) said Thursday its revenue topped $58.9 million in April. The company has now reported more than $50 million in revenue for six straight months, it said. The company's shares were up almost 7%.

