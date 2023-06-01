Consumer Sector Update for 06/01/2023: DG, CHWY, QSG, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were leaning lower premarket Thursday as the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was down 0.1% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was also slipping nearly 0.1%

Dollar General (DG) was shedding over 10% in value after it reported fiscal Q1 earnings of $2.34, down from $2.41 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $2.39.

Chewy (CHWY) was rallying past 19% after it reported Q1 adjusted earnings of $0.20 per diluted share, up from $0.11 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.08.

QuantaSing Group (QSG) was over 28% higher after it reported fiscal Q3 adjusted earnings of 0.13 renminbi ($0.02) per diluted share, up from 0.10 renminbi per share a year earlier.

