Consumer Sector Update for 06/01/2022: MED,BARK,DAR,MYE

Consumer stocks fell during midweek trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) dropping 1.7% and the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) retreating 0.3%, well above its intra-day low.

In company news, Medifast (MED) was extending its afternoon advance, climbing 5.4% shortly before Wednesday's closing bell, and the weight-loss products company announcing a $100 million, accelerated stock-buyback agreement with JPMorgan Chase, with the company expecting to repurchase around 600,000 shares - roughly equal to 5% of its outstanding stock - based on Tuesday's closing price.

Myers Industries (MYE) rose 5% after the tire services company announced its acquisition of Mohawk Rubber Sales of New England for an undisclosed amount funded through its revolving facility. Mohawk generated around $65 million in revenue during 2021.

Darling Ingredients (DAR) climbed 1.5% after the bio-nutrients company late Tuesday priced an upsized $750 million private placement of 6.00% senior notes due in 2030. The offering was increased in size by an extra $250 million of the notes.

Among decliners, Bark (BARK) dropped over 12% after the pet-care company reported a non-GAAP net loss of $0.15 per share for Q4, more than doubling its $0.07 per share loss during the same quarter in 2021 and missing the single-analyst estimate expecting a $0.05 per share adjusted loss. The company projected Q1 and 2023 revenue also lagging Wall Street estimates.

