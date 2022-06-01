Markets
Consumer Sector Update for 06/01/2022: CPRI, SPWH, CONN, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were edging higher premarket Wednesday. The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was advancing by 0.3% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was up 0.6% recently.

Capri Holdings (CPRI) was climbing past 5% as it reported fiscal Q4 adjusted earnings of $1.02 per diluted share, up from $0.38 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.82.

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings (SPWH) was over 6% lower after it reported fiscal Q1 adjusted earnings of $0.05 per diluted share, down from $0.28 a year earlier. Four analysts polled by Capital IQ expected the company to break even.

Conn's (CONN) reported fiscal Q1 adjusted profit of $0.25 per share, down from $1.55 per share a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected earnings of $0.17 per share. Separately, the company said it has teamed up with department store chain Belk to pilot a new retail concept called "store-within-a-store." Conn's was recently up more than 2%.

