Consumer Sector Update for 06/01/2022: BARK, DAR, MYE

MT Newswires
Consumer stocks were falling in midweek trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) dropping 1.8% and the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) retreating 1.4%.

In company news, Bark (BARK) dropped 7.9% after the pet-care company reported a non-GAAP net loss of $0.15 per share for Q4, more than doubling its $0.07 per share loss during the same quarter in 2021 and missing the single-analyst estimate expecting a $0.05 per share adjusted loss. The company projected Q1 and 2023 revenue also lagging Wall Street estimates.

Darling Ingredients (DAR) slipped 1.2% after the bio-nutrients company late Tuesday priced an upsized $750 million private placement of 6.00% senior notes due in 2030. The offering was increased in size by an extra $250 million of the notes.

Myers Industries (MYE) rose 2.4% after the tire services company announced its acquisition of Mohawk Rubber Sales of New England for an undisclosed amount funded through its revolving facility. Mohawk generated around $65 million in revenue during 2021.

MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information

