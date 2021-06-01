Consumer Sector Update for 06/01/2021: PDD,AMC,CLAR,NWS,NWSA

Consumer stocks were ending narrowly lower in Tuesday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF dropping 0.5% while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF was slipping 0.2%.

In company news, Pinduoduo (PDD) was nearly 13% higher after the Chinese e-commerce company narrowed its non-GAAP Q1 net loss to 1.52 renminbi ($0.23) per American depositary share, improving on 2.73 renminbi per ADS loss during the same quarter last year, while net sales grew 239% over year-ago levels to 22.17 billion renminbi. The Street had been looking for a 2.43 renminbi per ADS loss on 20.55 renminbi in sales.

AMC Entertainment (AMC) climbed 22% after the movie theater chain said it raised $230.5 million in cash from the sale of 8.5 million common shares to Mudrick Capital Management at $27.12 per share, or 3.8% above Friday's closing price. Mudrick has since sold the stock, according to Bloomberg.

Clarus (CLAR) rose 6% after the outdoor equipment company announced its $198 million purchase of the Australia-based maker of automotive roof racks and accessories Rhino-Rack, consisting of $150 million in cash and roughly 2.3 million Clarus common shares.

To the downside, News Corp (NWS,NWSA) slid 2.2% after a UBS downgrade of the media company to neutral from buy previously.

