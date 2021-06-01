Consumer Sector Update for 06/01/2021: AMC,CLAR,NWS,NWSA

Consumer stocks were narrowly mixed in Tuesday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF dropping 0.5% while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF was down 0.1%.

In company news, AMC Entertainment (AMC) climbed 20% after the movie theater chain said it raised $230.5 million in cash from the sale of 8.5 million common shares to Mudrick Capital Management at $27.12 per share, or 3.8% above Friday's closing price.

Clarus (CLAR) rose 5.6% after the outdoor equipment company announced its $198 million purchase of the Australia-based maker of automotive roof racks and accessories Rhino-Rack, consisting of $150 million in cash and around 2.3 million Clarus common shares.

News Corp (NWS,NWSA) slid 3.1% after a UBS downgrade of the media company to neutral from buy previously.

