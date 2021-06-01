Markets
Consumer Sector Update for 06/01/2021: AMC, NIO, XPEV, KIRK

Consumer stocks were flat before Tuesday's opening bell as the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) were unchanged recently.

In company news, AMC Entertainment (AMC) is up more than 19% after it issued 8.5 million shares of its class A common stock to Mudrick Capital Management for $230.5 million.

Nio (NIO) shares are 3.6% higher after the electric automaker delivered 6,711 vehicles in May, a 95% increase from the same month last year.

Xpeng (XPEV) are gaining by almost 5% after it delivered 5,686 vehicles in May, a 483% increase from the same month last year and a 10% rise from April.

Kirkland (KIRK) is up more than 3% after the home decor retail chain operator swung to profit and higher sales in Q1.

