Consumer Sector Update for 06/01/2020: COTY, ATHM, KKR, TGT, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were mixed premarket Monday. Shares of staples companies in the S&P 500 (XLP) were 0.08% lower, while consumer discretionary firms (XLY) were up 0.01% in recent trading.

Coty (COTY) was gaining more than 11% amid a deal to sell its majority interest in its professional and retail hair business, which includes the Wella, Clairol, OPI and ghd brands, to KKR (KKR), valuing the businesses at $4.3 billion on a cash- and debt-free basis. According to Coty, the transaction will result in a $1 billion direct investment from the private equity firm and $2.5 billion in net cash proceeds. Coty also said that Chairman Peter Harf will assume the role of chief executive officer.

Autohome (ATHM) was down more than 2% as it reported Q1 adjusted earnings of RMB5.40 ($0.76) per share, down from RMB5.87 per share a year ago. Analysts polled by Capital IQ had expected, on average, earnings of RMB5.37 per share.

Target (TGT) was declining more than 2% after announcing that it is temporarily shutting certain locations across the country amid ongoing protests over the death of George Floyd, a Minneapolis resident.

