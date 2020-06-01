Consumer Sector Update for 06/01/2020: CJJD,GPS,ZNGA,ATHM

Consumer stocks drifted off their mid-day session highs, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF climbing 0.7% while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF added 1%.

In company news, China Jo-Jo Drugstores (CJJD) plunged over 47% after the retailer disclosed plans for a $10 million direct offering of 5 million shares at $2 apiece, representing a 22.2% discount to Friday's closing price for the company's stock. Investors also will receive warrants to buy up to 3.75 million additional shares.

The Gap (GPS) climbed over 11% after JPMorgan raised its stock rating on the retail clothing chain to neutral from underweight previously and also increased its price target for the company's shares by $4 to $11 each.

Zynga (ZNGA) rose 5.6% on Monday after announcing its purchase of Turkish mobile-game company Peak for $1.8 billion in cash and stock and increased its Q2 revenue above Wall Street consensus. The company is projecting around $430 million in revenue for the current quarter ending June 30, up from its prior forecast looking for around $400 million in Q2 revenue and beating the $405.3 analyst mean.

Autohome (ATHM) finished little changed on Monday, erasing a prior decline that followed the vehicle e-commerce company Monday reporting Q1 adjusted EPS of RMB5.40, down from RMB5.87 per share during the same quarter last year. Revenue slipped 3.7% year-over-year to RMB1.55 billion lagging the RMB1.56 billion Street view.

