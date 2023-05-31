Consumer Sector Update for 05/31/2023: KBAL, AAP, CPRI

Consumer stocks were mixed in Wednesday afternoon trading, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) increasing 0.2% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) down 1.6%.

Redbook US same-store sales rose by 1.2% from a year earlier in the week ended May 27, slower that a 1.5% year-over-year increase in the previous week.

In company news, Kimball International (KBAL) said that its shareholders approved the merger deal with HNI Corp. (HNI). Kimball shares fell 0.7%, while HNI was down 1.9%.

Advance Auto Parts (AAP) was shedding over 34% after it reported fiscal Q1 earnings of $0.72 per share, down from $2.26 per share a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $2.54.

Capri (CPRI) has issued a downbeat short-term outlook and trimmed its annual revenue guidance after it reported lower fiscal Q4 results. Shares of the Michael Kors parent were down past 10%.

