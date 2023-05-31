Consumer Sector Update for 05/31/2023: DEO, KBAL, AAP, CPRI

Consumer stocks were mixed late Wednesday with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) increasing 0.6% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) down 1.3%.

Redbook US same-store sales rose by 1.2% from a year earlier in the week ended May 27, slower that a 1.5% year-over-year increase in the previous week.

In company news, Diageo (DEO) is facing a lawsuit from Sean "Diddy" Combs, who alleges the company neglected the DeLeon tequila brand it co-owns with the music celebrity, The Wall Street Journal reported. Diageo shares were shedding 1.2%.

Kimball International (KBAL) said that its shareholders approved the merger deal with HNI Corp. (HNI). Kimball shares fell 0.7%, while HNI was down 2.8%.

Advance Auto Parts (AAP) tumbled 35% as the company lowered its fiscal 2023 outlook after first-quarter earnings unexpectedly fell from a year earlier amid elevated costs and a decline in comparable store sales.

Capri (CPRI) issued a downbeat short-term outlook and trimmed its annual revenue guidance after reporting lower fiscal Q4 results. Shares of the Michael Kors parent fell 11%.

