Consumer Sector Update for 05/31/2023: AAP, LL, CPRI, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were mixed pre-bell Wednesday as the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was up 0.1%, while the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was down 0.48% recently.

Advance Auto Parts (AAP) was retreating by more than 28% after it reported fiscal Q1 earnings of $0.72 per diluted share, down from $2.26 per share a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected EPS of $2.54.

LL Flooring Holdings (LL) was gaining over 22% in value after saying it has received an unsolicited, non-binding offer from F9 Brands unit Cabinets To Go to acquire the company for $5.76 per share in cash.

Capri Holdings (CPRI) was over 2% lower after it posted fiscal Q4 adjusted earnings of $0.97 per diluted share, down from $1.02 per share a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.97.

