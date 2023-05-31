News & Insights

Markets
AAP

Consumer Sector Update for 05/31/2023: AAP, LL, CPRI, XLP, XLY

May 31, 2023 — 09:07 am EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Consumer stocks were mixed pre-bell Wednesday as the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was up 0.1%, while the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was down 0.48% recently.

Advance Auto Parts (AAP) was retreating by more than 28% after it reported fiscal Q1 earnings of $0.72 per diluted share, down from $2.26 per share a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected EPS of $2.54.

LL Flooring Holdings (LL) was gaining over 22% in value after saying it has received an unsolicited, non-binding offer from F9 Brands unit Cabinets To Go to acquire the company for $5.76 per share in cash.

Capri Holdings (CPRI) was over 2% lower after it posted fiscal Q4 adjusted earnings of $0.97 per diluted share, down from $1.02 per share a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.97.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AAP
LL
CPRI
XLP
XLY

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.