Consumer Sector Update for 05/31/2022: UL, UN, HTHT, YJ, XLP, XLY

MT Newswires
Consumer stocks were leaning lower pre-bell Tuesday. The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was down more than 1% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was recently off by 0.47%.

Unilever (UL, UN) said it appointed Nelson Peltz as a nonexecutive director of the company, effective July 20. Unilever was up by more than 6% recently.

Huazhu Group (HTHT) reported a wider Q1 adjusted loss of 2.12 renminbi ($0.33) per diluted American depositary share, compared with 1.45 renminbi a year earlier. A single analyst tracked by Capital IQ expected a loss of 2.58 renminbi. Huazhu Group was up more than 7% recently.

Yunji (YJ) was down by more than 11% after it reported a Q1 adjusted loss of 30.6 million renminbi ($4.8 million), compared with adjusted earnings of 17.1 million renminbi a year earlier.

Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

