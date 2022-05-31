Consumer Sector Update for 05/31/2022: BOWL,KIRK,DAR,SGC

Consumer stocks were broadly mixed during Tuesday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) dropping 0.4% and the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) rising 1.1%, rebounding from a morning slide.

Consumer confidence fell 2.2 points during May to a 106.4 reading, although the decline in the Conference Board survey was less than market expectations looking for a drop to a 104-reading compared with April's 107.3 print.

In company news, Bowlero (BOWL) rose 0.2% after the bowling lanes company Tuesday announced its purchase of the Manatee Lanes bowling center in Crystal Springs, Florida, and the Fat Cats bowling center in suburban Denver through a separate transaction. Financial terms were not disclosed but the buyers said Manatee Lanes opened May 5 under Bowlero management while Fat Cats Westminster will operate as Bowlero Promenade.

Among decliners, Superior Group of Companies (SGC) fell 1.3% after the clothier Tuesday said it hired Michael Koempel to be its new chief financial officer. Koempel most recently was chief operating officer at privately held IT'SUGAR and he succeeds Andrew Demott Jr, who resigned as CFO on Tuesday but is staying on as chief operating officer prior to retiring sometime in 2023, the company said.

Darling Ingredients (DAR) slid 2% after the bio-nutrients company Monday disclosed plans for a $500.0 million private placement of unsecured senior notes, subject to market and other conditions. Net proceeds will fund general corporate purposes, including paying down existing debt and funding potential acquisitions, it said.

Kirkland's (KIRK) tumbled nearly 15% after the home furnishings retailer reported a non-GAAP net loss of $0.62 per share for its Q1 ended April 30, reversing a $0.12 per share profit during the same 13-week period in 2021 and missing the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $0.28 per share loss, excluding one-time items. Net sales declined 16.4% from year-ago levels to $103.3 million, also trailing the three-analyst consensus looking for $108 million in Q1 sales.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.