Consumer Sector Update for 05/30/2023: RCL, DAL, CPB, TRUE

Consumer stocks were mixed late Tuesday, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) falling 1.3% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) up 0.7%.

In company news, Royal Caribbean Group (RCL) was named as UBS Global Research's top cruise pick as the investment firm said that the sector is set to see strong demand this year after restrictions related to COVID-19 were lifted. Royal Caribbean shares were up 1.4%.

Delta Air Lines (DAL) is facing a lawsuit over its $1 billion carbon neutrality claim, The Guardian reported. Delta shares were up 1.3%.

Campbell Soup Co. (CPB) is selling the Emerald Nuts brand business to Flagstone Foods. Campbell Soup was down 2.1%.

TrueCar (TRUE) said new vehicle industry sales in May were expected to rise 20% to 1.39 million units from a year earlier and climb 6.5% from April when adjusted for the same number of selling days. The stock was down 2.2%.

