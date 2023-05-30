Consumer Sector Update for 05/30/2023: GOTU, SKY, HTHT, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were mixed pre-bell Tuesday as the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was down 0.41%, while the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was over 1% higher recently.

Gaotu Techedu (GOTU) was climbing past 9% after it reported Q1 adjusted earnings of 0.49 renminbi ($0.07) per diluted American depositary share, up from 0.35 renminbi per ADS a year earlier.

Skyline Champion (SKY) was shedding over 4% in value after it reported fiscal Q4 earnings of $1 per diluted share, down from $1.51 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.95.

H World Group (HTHT) was up more than 1% after it reported Q1 adjusted earnings of 3.09 Chinese renminbi ($0.45) per diluted American depositary share, swinging from an adjusted loss of 2.12 renminbi per ADS a year earlier. Analysts' estimates were not readily available for comparison.

