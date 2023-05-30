News & Insights

Consumer Sector Update for 05/30/2023: GOTU, SKY, HTHT, XLP, XLY

May 30, 2023 — 09:17 am EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Consumer stocks were mixed pre-bell Tuesday as the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was down 0.41%, while the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was over 1% higher recently.

Gaotu Techedu (GOTU) was climbing past 9% after it reported Q1 adjusted earnings of 0.49 renminbi ($0.07) per diluted American depositary share, up from 0.35 renminbi per ADS a year earlier.

Skyline Champion (SKY) was shedding over 4% in value after it reported fiscal Q4 earnings of $1 per diluted share, down from $1.51 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.95.

H World Group (HTHT) was up more than 1% after it reported Q1 adjusted earnings of 3.09 Chinese renminbi ($0.45) per diluted American depositary share, swinging from an adjusted loss of 2.12 renminbi per ADS a year earlier. Analysts' estimates were not readily available for comparison.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

