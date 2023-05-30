Consumer Sector Update for 05/30/2023: DAL, CPB, TRUE

Consumer stocks were mixed Tuesday afternoon, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) dropping 1.3% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) up 0.2%.

In company news, Delta Air Lines (DAL) is facing a lawsuit over its $1 billion carbon neutrality claim, The Guardian reported, citing the lawsuit. Delta shares were up almost 1%.

Campbell Soup Co. (CPB) is selling the Emerald Nuts brand business to Flagstone Foods. Campbell Soup was down 1.4%.

TrueCar (TRUE) said new vehicle industry sales in May were expected to rise 20% to 1.39 million units from a year earlier and climb 6.5% from April when adjusted for the same number of selling days. The stock was 0.2% softer.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.