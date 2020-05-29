Consumer Sector Update for 05/29/2020: PRTY,BIG,TBLT

Consumer stocks were lower with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF falling about 0.7% while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF was sinking just 0.1%.

In company news, Party City Holdco (PRTY) climbed 24.5% after the retailer said creditors holding more than 52% of its 6.125% senior notes due 2023 and the 6.625% senior notes due 2026 have agreed to transactions that will trim about $450 million from its balance sheet. The company also is expecting to raise $100 million in new funding to support its global operations and ongoing transformation.

Big Lots (BIG) rose 6% after it reported adjusted Q1 net income of $1.26 per share, improving on its $0.92 per share profit during the same quarter last year and crushing the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $0.40 per share adjusted profit. Net sales climbed to $1.44 billion from $1.30 billion last year, also exceeding the $1.32 billion analyst mean.

ToughBuilt Industries (TBLT) dropped almost 21% after the home-improvement products Friday priced an upsized $18 million public offering 18 million common shares and pre-funded warrants at $1 apiece. Investors also received warrants to buy up to 18 million shares additional shares. The deal was increased in size by an extra 750,000 shares.

