Consumer Sector Update for 05/29/2020: JWN,TBLT,PRTY,BIG

Consumer stocks trimmed their earlier declines this afternoon, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF still falling 0.3% while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF has reversed its prior decline, rising about 0.2% in late trade.

In company news, Nordstrom (JWN) fell over 10% after the department-store retailer reported a Q1 net loss of $3.33 per share compared with its $0.23 per share profit during the same quarter last year and missing the Capital IQ consensus expecting $1.10 per share. Revenue dropped 40% from year-ago levels to $2.03 billion, also lagging the $2.27 billion Street view.

ToughBuilt Industries (TBLT) also dropped almost 21% after the home-improvement products company Friday priced an upsized $18 million public offering of 18 million common shares and pre-funded warrants at $1 apiece, with the company and underwriters adding an extra 750,000 shares to the deal shortly before pricing. Investors also received warrants to buy up to 18 million additional shares.

To the upside, Party City Holdco (PRTY) climbed over 26% after the retailer said creditors holding more than 52% of its 6.125% senior notes due 2023 and the 6.625% senior notes due 2026 have agreed to transactions that will trim about $450 million from its balance sheet. The company also is expecting to raise $100 million in new funding to support its global operations and ongoing transformation.

Big Lots (BIG) rose 5.7% after it reported adjusted Q1 net income of $1.26 per share, improving on its $0.92 per share profit during the same quarter last year and crushing the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $0.40 per share adjusted profit. Net sales climbed to $1.44 billion from $1.30 billion last year, also exceeding the $1.32 billion analyst mean.

