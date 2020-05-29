Markets
Consumer Sector Update for 05/29/2020: BIG, WSM, COST, XLP, XLY

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Consumer firms were mixed premarket Friday, with shares of staples companies in the S&P 500 (XLP) down 0.29% and consumer discretionary firms (XLY) 0.24% higher in recent trading.

Big Lots (BIG) was gaining over 13% in value as it posted Q1 adjusted earnings of $1.26 per share compared with $0.92 in the earlier year quarter. Analysts surveyed by Capital IQ were expecting adjusted EPS of $0.40.

Williams-Sonoma (WSM) was up climbing past 9% even after reporting an adjusted EPS of $0.74 in Q1, down from $0.81 a year earlier, as revenue was flat at $1.24 billion over the same period. Analysts polled by Capital IQ had expected an adjusted EPS of $0.07 on revenue of $1.1 billion for the quarter.

Costco Wholesale (COST) was over 1% lower after it reported fiscal Q3 earnings of $1.89 per share, down from $2.05 in the year-ago period. Analysts polled by Capital IQ had previously expected EPS of $1.89.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

