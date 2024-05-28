News & Insights

Markets
TMUS

Consumer Sector Update for 05/28/2024: TMUS, USM, DKNG, FLUT, CPB

May 28, 2024 — 01:52 pm EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Consumer stocks fell Tuesday afternoon with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) down 1% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) shedding 0.4%.

In corporate news, T-Mobile (TMUS) agreed to buy most of US Cellular's (USM) wireless operations for $4.4 billion in cash and assumed debt. T-Mobile shares rose 0.5%, and US Cellular shares climbed past 7%.

DraftKings (DKNG) and FanDuel parent company Flutter Entertainment (FLUT) shares dropped in recent Tuesday trading after the Illinois Senate passed a bill to raise sports betting taxes. DraftKings tumbled nearly 11% and Flutter fell 7.2%.

Campbell Soup (CPB) said Tuesday it will close its Tualatin, Oregon plant in phases starting August and reduce the size of the Jeffersonville, Indiana facility in July, impacting a total of 415 employees. Its shares were sliding 2.2%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TMUS
USM
DKNG
FLUT
CPB

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.