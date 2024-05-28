Consumer Sector Update for 05/28/2024: TMUS, USM, DKNG, FLUT, CPB

Consumer stocks fell Tuesday afternoon with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) down 1% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) shedding 0.4%.

In corporate news, T-Mobile (TMUS) agreed to buy most of US Cellular's (USM) wireless operations for $4.4 billion in cash and assumed debt. T-Mobile shares rose 0.5%, and US Cellular shares climbed past 7%.

DraftKings (DKNG) and FanDuel parent company Flutter Entertainment (FLUT) shares dropped in recent Tuesday trading after the Illinois Senate passed a bill to raise sports betting taxes. DraftKings tumbled nearly 11% and Flutter fell 7.2%.

Campbell Soup (CPB) said Tuesday it will close its Tualatin, Oregon plant in phases starting August and reduce the size of the Jeffersonville, Indiana facility in July, impacting a total of 415 employees. Its shares were sliding 2.2%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.