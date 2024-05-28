Consumer Sector Update for 05/28/2024: NCLH, TM, TMUS, USM, DKNG, FLUT

News & Insights

May 28, 2024

Consumer stocks were sliding late Tuesday afternoon with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) falling 0.8% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) down 0.4%.

In corporate news, Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) shares spiked 3.7% as Macquarie adjusted the company's price target to $23 from $22 and maintained its outperform rating. Mizuho upgraded Norwegian to buy from neutral while adjusting its price target to $24 from $21.

Toyota (TM) shareholders were urged by proxy advisory firm Institutional Shareholder Services to vote against the reelection of Chairman Akio Toyoda to the board, media reports said Tuesday. Separately, Toyota on Tuesday launched new engines designed to cut carbon emissions from electric vehicles. Its shares were rising 0.7%.

T-Mobile (TMUS) agreed to buy most of US Cellular's (USM) wireless operations for $4.4 billion in cash and assumed debt. T-Mobile shares rose 0.7%, and US Cellular shares climbed 11.2%.

DraftKings (DKNG) and FanDuel parent company Flutter Entertainment (FLUT) shares dropped in recent Tuesday trading after the Illinois Senate passed a bill to raise sports betting taxes. DraftKings tumbled 10.8% and Flutter fell 7.3%.

