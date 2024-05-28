News & Insights

GME

Consumer Sector Update for 05/28/2024: GME, VSTO, AMZN, XLP, XLY

May 28, 2024 — 09:20 am EDT

Consumer stocks were leaning lower premarket Tuesday as the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was declining by 0.2% and the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was recently down 0.1%.

GameStop (GME) was still up over 25% after saying last week that it completed an offering of 45 million shares priced at-the-market and generating $933.4 million in gross proceeds, indicating an average price of around $20.74 a share.

The board of Vista Outdoor (VSTO) rejected an unsolicited indication of interest from MNC Capital pursuant to which MNC expressed interest in acquiring Vista in an all-cash deal for $37.50 per Vista share. Vista Outdoor was over 1% lower pre-bell.

Amazon.com (AMZN)'s computing unit Amazon Web Service is in discussions to invest billions of euros to expand its data center business in Italy as part of the company's plan to increase its cloud offerings in Europe, Reuters reported, citing four people familiar with the matter. Amazon.com was down 0.3% premarket.

