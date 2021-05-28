Consumer Sector Update for 05/28/2021: WBT,MTEX,OLLI,ULTA

Consumer stocks were trading moderately mixed on Friday, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF climbing 0.3% while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF was declining 0.1%.

In company news, Welbilt (WBT) was ending more than 24% higher after a Wall Street Journal report the food service and kitchen equipment company received a cash buyout offer bid from Italy's Ali Group, topping a $2.9 billion all-stock bid from rival Middleby (MIDD) last month. Middleby shares were 2% lower shortly before Friday's closing bell.

Mannatech (MTEX) climbed over 27% after the health and wellness products company disclosed plans for a tender offer to repurchase up to 211,538 of its common shares at $26 apiece.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings (OLLI) rose 7.6% after reporting improved Q1 results, earning $0.80 per share, excluding one-time items, on $452.5 million in revenue to beat the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $0.62 per share adjusted profit on $422.1 million in revenue.

Ulta Beauty (ULTA) was 4.9% higher after the cosmetics retailer swung to a Q1 net profit of $4.10 per share, reversing a $1.39 per share net loss and topping the Capital IQ consensus expecting net income of $1.95 per share on a GAAP basis. Net sales grew almost 66% to $1.94 billion, also exceeding the $1.64 billion Street view.

