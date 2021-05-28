Consumer Sector Update for 05/28/2021: MTEX,OLLI,ULTA

Consumer stocks were gaining in Friday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF climbing 0.3% while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF was up 0.2.

In company news, Mannatech (MTEX) climbed almost 25% after the health and wellness products company disclosed plans for a tender offer to repurchase up to 211,538 of its common shares at $26 apiece.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings (OLLI) rose 8.9% after reporting improved Q1 results, earning $0.80 per share, excluding one-time items, on $452.5 million in revenue to beat the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $0.62 per share adjusted profit on $422.1 million in revenue.

Ulta Beauty (ULTA) was 5.3% higher after the cosmetics retailer swung to a Q1 net profit of $4.10 per share, reversing a $1.39 per share net loss and topping the Capital IQ consensus expecting net income of $1.95 per share on a GAAP basis. Net sales grew almost 66% to $1.94 billion, also exceeding the $1.64 billion Street view.

