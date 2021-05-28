Markets
Consumer Sector Update for 05/28/2021: HIBB, BIG, CAL, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were gaining in Friday's pre-bell trading. The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was 0.20% higher and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was recently up 0.35%.

Hibbett Sports (HIBB) was climbing past 6% after posting fiscal Q1 net earnings of $5 per share, compared with a net loss of $0.92 per share a year ago. The company said there were no earnings adjustments in the recent quarter.

Big Lots (BIG) reported Q1 net earnings of $2.62 per share, up from $1.26 a year ago. Big Lots was recently down more than 4%.

Caleres (CAL) reported Q1 adjusted earnings of $0.60 per diluted share, compared with a loss of $1.30 a year ago. The estimate by two analysts provided by Capital IQ was for earnings of $0.03 per share. Caleres was slipping past 4% in recent trading.

