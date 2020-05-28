Consumer Sector Update for 05/28/2020: DLTR, ANF, BURL, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were flat during Thursday's premarket trading. Shares of staples companies in the S&P 500 (XLP) and consumer discretionary firms (XLY) were both little changed.

Stocks moving on news include Dollar Tree (DLTR), which was up more than 9% before the markets open. The discount store company posted fiscal Q1 net sales of $6.29 billion, up from $5.81 billion a year earlier. Adjusted EPS was $1.04, down from $1.12 in the year-ago quarter.

Meanwhile, Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF) slipped 5% after posting Q1 adjusted net loss of $3.29 per share, compared with a loss of $0.29 per share in the year-ago quarter. Net sales also declined to $485.4 million from $734 million a year earlier due to temporary store closures amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Burlington Stores (BURL) also retreated by more than 1% after reporting fiscal Q1 adjusted net loss of $4.76 per share, compared with adjusted earnings of $1.26 per share a year earlier. Revenue was down to $801.5 million from $1.63 billion in the year-ago quarter.

