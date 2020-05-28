Consumer Sector Update for 05/28/2020: AMZN,DLTR,LL,DKNG

Consumer stocks have turned broadly mixed, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF still climbing almost 0.9% this afternoon while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF was dropping 0.9% in late trade.

In company news, Amazon (AMZN) was narrowly higher following reports the online retailer will open a 43,000-square-foot grocery store in suburban Chicago. The new store planned for Schaumburg, Ill., is part of the company's plans to open as many as a dozen brick-and-mortar grocery stores throughout the greater Chicago region, according to Crain's Chicago Business.

Dollar Tree (DLTR) climbed 10% after the discount retailer reported better-than-expected Q1 financial results. Excluding one-time items, it earned $1.04 per share during the three months ended May 2, down from $1.14 during the year-ago period but still beating the Capital IQ consensus for $0.84. Net sales increased 8.3% year-over-year to $6.29 billion and beat the $6.14 billion analyst mean.

Lumber Liquidators (LL) rose 5% after the flooring retailer Thursday reported adjusted Q1 net income topping analyst projections and named interim company president Charles Tyson as its new CEO. Excluding one-time items, it earned $0.44 per share during the three months ended March 31, reversing a $0.13 per share adjusted net loss during the same quarter last year and easily beating the two-analyst mean a penny profit.

DraftKings (DKNG) jumped 5% after the sports gambling company Thursday said it was partnering with sports data and content provider Sportradar to offer live-streamed games across all jurisdictions on its Sportsbook mobile betting app. Financial terms were not disclosed.

