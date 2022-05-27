Consumer Sector Update for 05/27/2022: ULTA,PDD,HIBB

Consumer stocks closed broadly higher on Friday, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) climbing 1.2% and the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) rallying 3.4%.

In company news, Ulta Beauty (ULTA) gained 12.5% after the cosmetics company reported improved Q1 financial results and raised its full-year outlook.

Pinduoduo (PDD) climbed more than 15% after reporting non-GAAP Q1 net income of 2.95 renminbi ($0.47) per American depositary share, reversing a 1.52 renminbi loss last year.

Hibbett (HIBB) added 2.7% after the apparel retailer reported fiscal Q1 earnings of $2.89 per share, down from $5.00 a year ago. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $3.13.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.