Markets
ULTA

Consumer Sector Update for 05/27/2022: ULTA,PDD,HIBB

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Consumer stocks closed broadly higher on Friday, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) climbing 1.2% and the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) rallying 3.4%.

In company news, Ulta Beauty (ULTA) gained 12.5% after the cosmetics company reported improved Q1 financial results and raised its full-year outlook.

Pinduoduo (PDD) climbed more than 15% after reporting non-GAAP Q1 net income of 2.95 renminbi ($0.47) per American depositary share, reversing a 1.52 renminbi loss last year.

Hibbett (HIBB) added 2.7% after the apparel retailer reported fiscal Q1 earnings of $2.89 per share, down from $5.00 a year ago. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $3.13.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ULTA PDD HIBB

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

MTNewswires

Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

Learn More

More from MTNewswires

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular