Consumer Sector Update for 05/27/2022: BIG, PDD, HIBB, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were advancing pre-bell Friday. The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was up 0.28% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was recently climbing past 1%.

Big Lots (BIG) was shedding over 14% in value as it booked a fiscal Q1 net loss of $0.39 per diluted share, compared with earnings of $2.62 a year earlier. Eight analysts polled by Capital IQ expected EPS of $0.94, as of May 25.

Pinduoduo (PDD) was up more than 7% after it reported Q1 non-GAAP earnings of 2.95 ($0.47) Chinese renminbi per diluted American depositary share ($0.47), compared with a loss of 1.52 renminbi a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected 1.83 renminbi.

Hibbett (HIBB) was down more than 6% after it reported fiscal Q1 GAAP earnings of $2.89 per diluted share, compared with $5.00 a year ago. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $3.13.

