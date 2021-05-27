Consumer Sector Update for 05/27/2021: TPX, BYND, LAIX, EZGO

Consumer stocks were mixed in Thursday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF edging down 0.3% although the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF was advancing 0.3%.

In company news, Tempur Sealy International (TPX) rose 7.5% after it struck a deal to acquire UK specialty bed retailer Dreams from an affiliate of Sun Capital Partners for about $475 million.

Beyond Meat (BYND) rose over 12% after the plant-based protein maker launched its Beyond Burger value six-pack in Canada.

LAIX (LAIX) climbed over 26% after the Shanghai-based online educator late Wednesday reported a Q1 profit of 0.24 renminbi ($0.04) per share, reversing a 0.70 renminbi per share loss during the same quarter last year, while revenue grew 15.7% over year-ago levels to 198.5 million renminbi.

Among decliners, EZGO Technologies (EZGO) tumbled 20% after the Chinese electric bikes and tykes seller priced an upsized $12 million private placement of ordinary shares priced at $4.68 apiece, or more than 16% under Wednesday's closing price. Investors also received a two-year warrant to buy another 0.70 of an EZGO share for each share they purchased.

