Markets
TPX

Consumer Sector Update for 05/27/2021: TPX, BYND, LAIX, EZGO

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Consumer stocks were mixed in Thursday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF edging down 0.3% although the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF was advancing 0.3%.

In company news, Tempur Sealy International (TPX) rose 7.5% after it struck a deal to acquire UK specialty bed retailer Dreams from an affiliate of Sun Capital Partners for about $475 million.

Beyond Meat (BYND) rose over 12% after the plant-based protein maker launched its Beyond Burger value six-pack in Canada.

LAIX (LAIX) climbed over 26% after the Shanghai-based online educator late Wednesday reported a Q1 profit of 0.24 renminbi ($0.04) per share, reversing a 0.70 renminbi per share loss during the same quarter last year, while revenue grew 15.7% over year-ago levels to 198.5 million renminbi.

Among decliners, EZGO Technologies (EZGO) tumbled 20% after the Chinese electric bikes and tykes seller priced an upsized $12 million private placement of ordinary shares priced at $4.68 apiece, or more than 16% under Wednesday's closing price. Investors also received a two-year warrant to buy another 0.70 of an EZGO share for each share they purchased.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TPX BYND LAIX EZGO

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    MTNewswires

    Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

    Learn More

    More from MTNewswires

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular