Consumer Sector Update for 05/27/2021: LAIX,SQBG,EZGO

Consumer stocks were rising moderately in Thursday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF climbing less than 0.1% while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF was advancing 0.4%.

In company news, LAIX (LAIX) climbed over 20% after the Shanghai-based online educator late Wednesday reported a Q1 profit of 0.24 renminbi ($0.04) per ordinary share, reversing a 0.70 renminbi per share loss during the same quarter last year, while revenue grew 15.7% over year-ago levels to 198.5 million renminbi.

Sequential Brands Group (SQBG) rose 2.3% after saying lenders have again agreed to waive defaults by the apparel company with several of its credit facilities created by its failure to file the Form 10-Q quarterly report for its Q1 ended March 31 on time and extended the deadline for Sequential to regain compliance until June 8.

EZGO Technologies (EZGO) tumbled more than 18% after the Chinese electric bikes and tykes seller priced an upsized $12 million private placement of ordinary shares priced at $4.68 apiece, or more than 16% under Wednesday's closing price. Investors also received a two-year warrant to buy another 0.70 of an EZGO share for each share they purchased.

