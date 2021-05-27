Consumer Sector Update for 05/27/2021: BURL, DLTR, ELF

Consumer stocks were slightly higher before the market open on Thursday as the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was up 0.2% while the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was up 0.1%

In company news, Burlington Stores (BURL) was up 0.6% after it swung to profit and reported higher revenue in fiscal Q1.

Dollar Tree (DLTR) shares are sinking by more than 6% after reporting higher profit and revenue in the March quarter but guided fiscal 2022 EPS below analysts' expectations.

e.l.f Beauty (ELF) was down by more than 2% after booking higher-than-expected fiscal Q4 results but guided FY2022 adjusted profit below Street views.

