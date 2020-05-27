Consumer Sector Update for 05/27/2020: TUES,VIAC,VIACA,DIS

Consumer stocks were moderately higher, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF climbing 0.8% this afternoon while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF was adding about 0.6%.

In company news, Tuesday Morning (TUES) turned nearly 15% higher this afternoon, recovering from an 18.5% drop earlier Wednesday to a worst-ever 20 cents a share, after the off-price retailer said it has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection and secured a $100 million debtor-in-possession financing. The company defaulted on loans from JPMorgan Chase and other lenders, according to the Wall Street Journal, but said it expects to "emerge as a stronger company by early fall 2020."

ViacomCBS (VIAC,VIACA) rose 7.7% after the media conglomerate said investors have tendered $1.59 billion of its outstanding debt securities by Tuesday's early deadline for the $2 billion tender offering. The participating investors will receive an extra $30 for each $1,000 in face value of senior notes and junior debentures debt they tendered by the early deadline, the company said.

Walt Disney Co. (DIS) was fractionally higher after the entertainment giant presented plans for a phased reopening next month of its properties in Orlando, Fla., to local authorities. The plan would have Disney reopen its Magic Kingdom and Animal Kingdom parks on July 11 while Epcot and Hollywood Studios resuming operations on July 15, according to media reports.

