Consumer Sector Update for 05/26/2023: PDD, HIBB, DECK, XLY, XLP

Consumer stocks were edging higher premarket Friday as the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was gaining 0.2% and the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) recently up a slight 0.05%.

Pinduoduo (PDD) shares were climbing past 14% after it reported Q1 non-GAAP earnings of 6.92 renminbi ($1.01) per American depositary share, up from 2.95 renminbi per ADS a year ago. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected adjusted earnings of 4.44 renminbi.

Hibbett (HIBB) stock was more than 5% lower after it reported fiscal Q1 net earnings of $2.74 per diluted share, down from $2.89 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $3.03.

Deckers Brands (DECK) shares were down nearly 2%, offsetting a portion of its gains from the previous day when it reported fiscal Q4 diluted earnings of $3.46 per share, up from $2.51 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $2.70.

