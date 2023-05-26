News & Insights

Markets
PDD

Consumer Sector Update for 05/26/2023: PDD, HIBB, DECK, XLY, XLP

May 26, 2023 — 09:15 am EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Consumer stocks were edging higher premarket Friday as the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was gaining 0.2% and the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) recently up a slight 0.05%.

Pinduoduo (PDD) shares were climbing past 14% after it reported Q1 non-GAAP earnings of 6.92 renminbi ($1.01) per American depositary share, up from 2.95 renminbi per ADS a year ago. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected adjusted earnings of 4.44 renminbi.

Hibbett (HIBB) stock was more than 5% lower after it reported fiscal Q1 net earnings of $2.74 per diluted share, down from $2.89 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $3.03.

Deckers Brands (DECK) shares were down nearly 2%, offsetting a portion of its gains from the previous day when it reported fiscal Q4 diluted earnings of $3.46 per share, up from $2.51 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $2.70.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PDD
HIBB
DECK
XLY
XLP

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.