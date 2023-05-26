Consumer Sector Update for 05/26/2023: F, WBA, MO, PARA

Consumer stocks were gaining in late afternoon trading Friday with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) increasing 0.5% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) up 2.3%.

In economic news, the University of Michigan consumer sentiment index was revised up to 59.2 for May from 57.7 in the preliminary estimate, compared with expectations for 58 in a survey compiled by Bloomberg.

In company news, Ford (F) rose 6.8% after the company announced a deal allowing owners of its electric vehicles access to Tesla (TSLA) superchargers next year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) is cutting 504 jobs, or 10% of its corporate workforce. Shares rose 0.4%.

Altria (MO) said its waiting period for antitrust reviews on its planned acquisition of rival startup NJOY has expired. The acquisition is now expected to close in Q2, the company said. Altria shares gained 0.1%.

BDT Capital Partners, an affiliate of BDT & MSD Partners, has invested $125 million in National Amusements, the majority owner of media conglomerate Paramount Global (PARA). Shares of Paramount Global rose 6.1%.

