Consumer Sector Update for 05/26/2022: DLTR, DG, BABA, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were gaining premarket Thursday. The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was up 0.50% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was climbing past 1% recently.

Dollar Tree (DLTR) shares were more than 15% higher after it reported fiscal Q1 net earnings of $2.37 per diluted share, up from $1.60 a year earlier. The 24 analysts polled by Capital IQ expected normalized EPS of $1.98.

Dollar General (DG) reported fiscal Q1 earnings of $2.41 per diluted share, down from $2.82 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $2.30. Dollar General shares were recently climbing past 12%.

Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) reported fiscal Q4 adjusted earnings of 7.95 renminbi ($1.25) per diluted American depositary share, down from 10.32 renminbi per ADS a year ago. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected 7.17 renminbi. Alibaba shares were recently up more than 5%.

