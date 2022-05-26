Consumer Sector Update for 05/26/2022: DG,BBW,M,BBIG,TYDE

Consumer stocks were ending broadly higher in Thursday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) climbing 1.3% and the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) rising 4.8%.

In company news, Dollar General (DG) gained 14% after the discount retailer reported net income and sales for its fiscal Q1 ended April 29 exceeding Wall Street expectations and also raised its forecast for FY22 sales. The company is now projecting 10% to 10.5% sales growth during the 12 months ending Feb. 3, up from its prior guidance expecting a 10% increase and also beating the analyst consensus looking for a 9.7% rise to $37.53 billion.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (BBW) rose over 16% after the specialty retailer reported Q1 net income of $0.89 per share, improving on a $0.66 per share profit during the same quarter last year and beating the single-analyst estimate expecting it to earn $0.66 per share. Net sales grew 28.4% year-over-year to $117.7 million, also topping $98.3 million analyst's call.

Macy's (M) jumped almost 19% after the retailer topped Wall Street expectations with its Q1 results and also raised its FY23 profit forecast above the analyst consensus. Excluding one-time items, the firm is projecting net income in a range of $4.53 to $4.95 per share, up from $4.13 to $4.52 per share previously and exceeding the Capital IQ mean looking for $4.34 per share.

Vinco Ventures (BBIG) slid nearly 16% after the home goods distributor said it was postponing the planned May 27 spinoff of its Cryptyde (TYDE) blockchain technologies subsidiary until late in its current Q2 ending June 30, citing unspecified contractual and regulatory conditions.

