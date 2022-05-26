Consumer Sector Update for 05/26/2022: BBW, M, BBIG, TYDE

Consumer stocks were broadly higher in Thursday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) climbing 1.5% and the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) rising 5.4%.

In company news, Build-A-Bear Workshop (BBW) rose over 17% after the specialty retailer reported Q1 net income of $0.89 per share, improving on a $0.66 per share profit during the same quarter last year and beating the single-analyst estimate expecting it to earn $0.66 per share. Net sales grew 28.4% year-over-year to $117.7 million, also topping $98.3 million analyst's call.

Macy's (M) jumped almost 18% after the retailer topped Wall Street expectations with its Q1 results and also raised its FY23 profit forecast above the analyst consensus. Excluding one-time items, the firm is projecting net income in a range of $4.53 to $4.95 per share, up from $4.13 to $4.52 per share previously and exceeding the Capital IQ mean looking for $4.34 per share.

Vinco Ventures (BBIG) slid nearly 13% after the home goods distributor said it was postponing the planned May 27 spinoff of its Cryptyde (TYDE) blockchain technologies subsidiary until late in its current Q2 ending June 30, citing unspecified contractual and regulatory conditions.

