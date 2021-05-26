Markets
Consumer Sector Update for 05/26/2021: PDD, DKS, GME, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were trading higher pre-bell Wednesday. The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was advancing by 0.13% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was recently gaining 0.38% in value.

Pinduoduo (PDD) was up more than 4% as it posted a Q1 adjusted loss of 1.52 renminbi ($0.23) per American depositary share, compared with an adjusted loss of 2.73 renminbi per ADS a year earlier.

Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS) was advancing by more than 9% after reporting fiscal Q1 non-GAAP EPS of $3.79, compared with a net loss of $1.71 per share a year earlier. Analysts surveyed by Capital IQ expected $1.19.

Gamestop (GME) is working to launch a non-fungible token, or NFT, platform that will be powered by the Ethereum platform, according to a post on The Block Crypto website. Gamestop was rallying past 12% in recent trading.

